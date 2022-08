Image credit: Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show BTS: Kapil with the 'Golden Girls'

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning to the TV sets in a couple of days ago. It's just a matter of 10 to 12 days and the most enjoyable TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back to entertaining everyone. Kapil, of late, have been grabbing headlines for his stunning transformation. It seems the actor got a makeover from his wife, Ginni Chatrath. The shoot of the show has already begun and guess who's going to grace one of the episodes? The real gems and the Golden Girls of India, the ladies who made the whole nation proud by winning Gold medals at the Common Wealth Games this year. Now, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared some selfies with the girls. Kapil also joked that he is wearing new shades but has no medals. Let's check Kapil Sharma and his selfies with the Golden Girls below: