Kapil Sharma goes retro

This Saturday, 5th March, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome three icons of the Hindi music scene in the 90s, Shaan, KK and Palash Sen. Needless to say, the trio will turn the set of The Kapil Sharma Show into a concert as they belt out and make everyone groove to many of their chartbusters. The icing on the cake though will be watching our beloved host Kapil Sharma join them as we get a glimpse into his musical aside. Letting his hair down, we’ll get to see Kapil Sharma rock the stage like never before along with Shaan, KK and Palash Sen. Check out the pics here…