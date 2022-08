Image credit: Instagram

Fees of The Kapil Sharma Show comedians will leave you shocked

The Kapil Sharma Show season 4 will soon start premiering on television and fans are going gaga over this news. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and more comedians manage to tickle everyone's funny bones every weekend. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the best shows on Indian television that has been ruling hearts for ages now. The show features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. These comedians charge a bomb for their act. Have a look at their remuneration.