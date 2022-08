Krushna Abhishek quits The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show. His comedy made everyone laugh their lungs out. Sadly, he is not going to be a part of the upcoming season of Kapil Sharma's show. Reportedly, he faced some disagreements with the makers over finances. While the channel has not given any statement on it yet, the comedian confirmed the news that he is not going to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the recent past, many such shocking exits have taken place from popular TV shows.