The Kashmir Files: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar support the film

The Kashmir Files has captured the imagination of all movie-goers across India. The film, which documents the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and others. While many celebs have not commented on the movie, some actors have been more than forthcoming in their praise for the movie. Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi spent a lot of time doing research on the film, which has testimonies from many Kashmiri Hindus who left their homes years back. People have broken down seeing the movie in the theatres. Here is what a few celebs said about the film…