Vivek Agnihotri asked tough questions posed by the media for The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri and the whole team of The Kashmir Files took on some hard questions at the press conference today. Vivek Agnihotri said that making the movie was a moving experience for him. He said the idea was to tell the truth to India’s youth who had no idea about the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits from the Valley. He said the purpose was that no one should turn a blind eye towards crimes against humanity. He said people do not seem bothered unless the real problem comes knocking at one’s doorstep. The Kashmir Files has made Rs 48 crore at the worldwide box office. He also discussed the film coming on OTT.