The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is emerging as the biggest hit in the post-pandemic era. The movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi in key roles. It is about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s. As per trade experts, it is trending better than Uri – The Surgical Strike. They are unable to put a tab on how much it will make for its lifetime collection. The Kashmir Files made Rs 15.05 crores on its first Monday. This is at par with films like Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Padmavaat and others. The Kashmir Files has been made on a much smaller budget so its profits are huge. Take a look at other movies that made Rs 15 crores plus at the box office.