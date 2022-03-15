The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film rakes in Rs 15 crore on first Monday; Padmaavat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and more films with massive Monday figures
The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film rakes in Rs 15 crore on first Monday; Padmaavat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and more films with massive Monday figures
The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film rakes in Rs 15 crore on first Monday; Padmaavat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and more films that made as much as Vivek Agnihotri's movie on its first Monday