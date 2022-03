Image credit: Instagram

Aamir on Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut

Aamir revealed that Junaid had been drawn to acting since a long time and has appeared for several screen tests and got rejected 15-20 times, but he never mentioned that he is Aamir Khan's son. He said that Junaid will be entering the industry soon. He has got a film with Yash Raj Films. Coincidentally, Adi (Aditya Chopra) saw one of his screen tests and liked it and offered him a script. The screen test was not for one of his films but he liked him as an actor and decided that he wants to work with him. He called me one day to inform me that he has a role for Junaid but I told him to speak with Junaid directly as he takes his own decisions. Then Junaid listened to the script and gave the screen test for the role and got selected for the part. So it makes me happy to think that he had his own journey from the very beginning.