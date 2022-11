The Kashmir Files: IFFI jury Nadav Lapid called the film propaganda and vulgar and his unsavoury comments has created a huge stir online and he has been receiving a lot of backlash online including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files: IFFI jury Nadav Lapid called the film propaganda and vulgar and his unsavoury comments has created a huge stir online and he has been receiving a lot of backlash online including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher slammed the Israeli filmmaker and called his statement shameful. While the film that has been realised almost a year ago had a phenomenal run at the box office and earned rupees 344 crore.