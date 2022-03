The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a juggernaut at the box office. The film made on a budget of Rs 14 crores is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. The success of the film has shaken up the trade, and people are trying to analyze the reasons. The Kashmir Files is a movie about the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. The film has got polarized reactions from all. Take a look at other low-budget films that raked in the moolah at the box office.