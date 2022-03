Image credit: Google.com

Salman Khan on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits has been touching millions of harts. Whoever has watched the film are left spellbound with the hard-hitting personal sand in tears with the fact that the Kashmiri Pandits faced the worst in life and even more. Anupam Kher who plays the lead in the film and revealed that his character Pushkar Nath was a tribute to his father. Along with audiences, even Bollywood celebs are too going gaga about the film. Right from Salman Khan to Aamir Khan have spoken n about this controversial film. In an interaction, Anupam Kher revealed that Salman Khan personally called him and lauded his romance and the film. He said, But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me.