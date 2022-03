Image credit: Google

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town. The Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial released on 11th March 2022, and it received positive reviews from the critics. The film has done exceptionally well at the box office in its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs. 27.15 crore in three days and it has crossed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood films that were released during the pandemic. The Kashmir Files is set against the backdrop of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. But, it’s not the first film that revolves around Kashmir and its people.