Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam praise The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is making a kill at the box office. The movie has been praised by a number of reviewers as well. The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and others. The Kashmir Files is a hard-hitting film as per the audience. It seems some of the scenes are very brutal. This is what celebs are saying about the film…