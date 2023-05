Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma has shouldered the latest film The Kerala Story. The movie sparked a lot of controversies and protests yet it became the second highest-grossing film of 2023. The movie has received massive success within a few days of its release. The actress plays Shalini in the film who is forced to convert to Islam to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Adah did a fabulous job and impressed the audience with her prowess.