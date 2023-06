The Kerala Story fame Yogita Bihani shares the story behind her scar

Yogita Bihani is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. From TV to OTT and Bollywood, Yogita has moved from one medium to another quite effortlessly and with her amazing talent. She was recently seen in The Kerala Story. The actress started out in the industry just a couple of years ago. Apart from impressive acting chops, Yogita is also a fashionista and her Instagram will leave you scrolling, she has so many beautiful posts. From photoshoots to reel, Yogita shares a part of her life with her fans. And Yogita once shared the story behind the scar on her midriff. The actress shared that she underwent a Gastrointestinal surgery about 8 years ago. She fought it and came back stronger.