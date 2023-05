The Kerala Story emerges as the highest-grossing female-led film

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story emerged as the highest grossing female-led film in just 10 days of its release. It has smashed records set by A-lister actresses in the industry. Adah Sharma ranks at the top of highest-grossing women-centric films defeating Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, and more films. The most controversial film of the year 2023 has so far grossed Rs 136 crore. Surprisingly, this figure has been achieved only in 10 days. Take a look at other films that The Kerala Story has defeated.