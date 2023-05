Yogita Bihani reacts to The Kerala Story being called a propaganda film

The film revolves around the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted their religion to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). On being called a propaganda film Yogita Bihani requested people to watch it first before sharing their opinion. She said the film is against ISIS and about the safety of women irrespective of religion Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian.