Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in a thigh-high slit dress

Well, Saturday evening has turned into one glamorous evening! Quite a few celebrities from the TV industry stepped out to attend The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turned out to be a total stunner. The Bigg Boss 16 contestants showed up wearing a classy black shimmering gown with a thigh-high slit. The cutout dress made her look like one glam QUEEN. She tied her hair in a pretty bun and makeup done to perfection.