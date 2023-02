Asur on Voot Select

Fans of Asur are desperate for season two on come soon. In season one, we saw how a psychopath had left a CBI Inspector and forensic expert hapless with his brutal, organized and macabre murders. The second season will focus on whether they can finally catch Shubh Joshi played by Vishesh Bahl. Taut story-telling, nail-biting tension and fab performances makes it one of the best products to come out on India on OTT space.