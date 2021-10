Stunt doubles

While many actors prefer doing their own stunts, the onus for the most dangerous ones still fall onto their stunt doubles, many a time for no other reason other than the fact that the production doesn’t want to put their star’s safety in jeopardy, unless the star is the main producer like Tom Cruise or Jackie Chan. Then there’s the case of some actors being up in age for stunts or just that body doubles need to be used for certain stock shots when the actors aren’t need to be physically present and the shoot can’t be delayed. Anyway, here are 9 Hollywood A-listers and the uncanny resemblance they bear with their stunt doubles…