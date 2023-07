Dangal

Dangal is based on the real story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who decides to train his daughters as a wrestler to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for the country. While adapting a factual story in a film the makers took creative liberties. In the movie, Geeta Phogat’s coach locks up her father during the final match. However, that’s untrue as the coach objected to the portrayal of his character because it damaged his reputation. Also, the movie shows incorrect point divisions in lost matches.