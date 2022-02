Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and many desire to look like her.

This Marathi actress named Mansi Naik's pictures are going VIRAL due to her uncanny resemblance with the former Miss World. This 48-year-old actress's pictures have created a storm on the internet and all thanks to her exact looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Mansi is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi industry and has been ruling it over the years now. She is often compared with Aishwarya due to her looks.