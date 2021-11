Image credit: Instagram

Munmun Dutta walks down the memory lane

Munmun Dutta, who is known for her role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently bought a new apartment in Mumbai and it seems like she has began shifting as well. While unpacking her stuffs in her new apartment, Munmun stumbled upon a few throwback pictures from her first ever show Hum Sab Baarati that made her quite nostalgic. This picture was from her first day of the shoot. Take a look.