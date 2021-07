Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss contestants who kept screaming throughout the seasons

Salman Khan will soon be taking over his hosting duties with Bigg Boss 15. The first promo is out and Salman has promised that the new season will be bigger and nastier than ever. As we all know that the controversial reality show thrives on explicit language, nasty spats and below-the-belt antics, the contestants who are loud also tend to survive the longest. So before you start enjoying Bigg Boss OTT from August 8 onwards, let's take a look at some of these past contestants who kept screaming throughout their respective seasons.