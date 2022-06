Image credit: Instagram

Sonakshi's retort on being body-shamed

Sonakshi's journey, from 95 kg to today, has not been easy. She was often body-shamed for her weight. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended. But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them...pun intended.”