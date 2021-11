Promised lot, delivered little

Every year, several Bollywood movies arrive with a lot of anticipation among the public. However, there are a select few that arrive with tremendous hype, surpassing all realms of anticipation of the other films, built sometimes over a year or even further back, ever since they were announced. And there are even a more select few among these that crash within a day or two of their release, punching a gaping hole in all that hype. Here are ten Bollywood films that arrived with a bang only to fizzle out soon after at the box office…