When fans of superstars met unfortunate fate: Thunivu actor Ajith Kumar's fan dies

Tragedy struck amidst celebrations of Thunivu's release. Thala Ajith fans' movie is releasing soon and fans have been celebrating it everywhere. And amidst all of it, a young fan met with a tragic accident and passed away. As per a report in ETimes, the young fan was celebrating the release of Ajith Kumar. He was dancing on a lorry and slipped. His spinal cord was injured and he was rushed to the hospital. However, it was too late. He passed away. Here's a look at other tragic fate that other celebrities' fans faced.