Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif turns make-up inspiration

Katrina Kaif is not just one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry, but she is also one of the popular entrepreneurs who has her own make-up range called Kay Beauty. And the Tiger 3 actress has been dropping some amazing looks on her Instagram handle right now. The sensation has been flaunting her makeup looks for magazine covers and we just cannot get over them. In fact, they are perfect for this wedding and party season. Check this one, for example, Katrina Kaif has opted for smokey eyes and nude lips. Perfect for some Sangeet night inspiration, no?