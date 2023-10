Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor

Actor Rajkummar Rao is one of the most popular actors in the industry and is known for his acting chops, While, Sonam Kapoor is called the fashionista and is known for her styling. During an interview, Rajkummar kept trying to educate Sonam about her privilege. He even roasted her approach towards PR over quality storytelling. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi expressed his desire to take Katrina Kaif on a date despite being married