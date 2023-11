Prabhas received gym equipment

Baahubali actor Prabhas reportedly took a lot of effort to transform his body for SS Rajamouli's film and worked hard to get the body. The team of Baahubali gifted Prabhas gym equipment which cost around Rs. 1-3 crores reportedly which was installed at his residence. Also Read - This Bollywood leading actress thought her career was over and decided to leave the industry but a superstar rescued her