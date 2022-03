Tiger 3 - Bigger and better than earlier instalments

It was recently that Salman Khan announced the release date of Tiger 3. It will hit the theatres on the auspicious day of Eid next year. As soon as the teaser made it to the internet, fans expressed their excitement. Well, adding to it, here are 5 things that we can expect from Tiger 3. It is surely going to be bigger and better than its previous instalments. The director Maneesh Sharma recently said, Bigger and better than earlier instalments 'When I was handed over the reins of Tiger 3, I had one singular vision - to take this massively popular and beloved franchise to a level that would set a new benchmark.'