Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif lands in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif is busy shooting in and around the city and also out of India. The actress has a couple of films that are into post-production right now. Katrina has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline alongside a couple of films that she is yet to begin. It is said that Katrina recently walked out of Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. Amidst these reports, she was snapped arriving in Mumbai at the airport.