Image credit: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in 2018 release Zero. The actor has three films lined up as a lead; Pathaan, Dunki, and Atlee’s next. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release in January 2023. Dunki will hit the big screens in December 2023, and the release date of Atlee’s next is not yet announced. By the way, apart from these films, SRK will be seen in a few more films. He will be seen in cameos in four films and three of them are slated to release this year.