Image credit: Instagram

Emraan Hashmi shows off his sculpted avatar

Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up his upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and the actor has turned himself into a beast like never before. He has been sharing the glimpse of his progress with fans on social media. And this time, Emraan seems to be quite impressed with his own progress. Take a look.