Bhai ke birthday announcements

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, the superstar interacted with a bunch of paparazzi at his Panvel farmhouse during which he spoke about his upcoming films. Besides putting everyone at ease about his health post his snakebite incident, the birthday boy also dropped some exciting and crucial updates about his upcoming movies. In case you missed them, or have had trouble keeping abreast with all the updates given your hectic schedule, here’s a list of all the interesting details revealed on Salman Khan’s birthday about his upcoming movies straight from the horse’s mouth…