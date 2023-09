Salman Khan to play Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother in Josh?

Salman Khan was first offered the role of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. But he rejected it and later it was offered to Aamir Khan. In the end, the role was taken up by Shah Rukh Khan and his on-screen chemistry with Aish won hearts. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif expecting her first child? This video of the Tiger 3 actress will end all pregnancy rumours