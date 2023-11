Nana Patekar hits a fan

Fans love clicking selfies with their favourite stars. But some fans have had ugly encounters with their stars. Recently, we saw how Nana Patekar hit a fan when asked for selfie. A video went viral where Nana Patekar was shooting for his film when a fan asked a selfie. Nana Patekar hit him hard. Earlier, too many big stars have misbehaved with their fans.