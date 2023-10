Tiger 3: The Pakistan angle and the Pathaan rescue operation

Tiger has a tough choice to make as he has to choose between his family and his mulk as his nemesis from Pakistan comes after him. In the trailer, we see Emraan Hashmi telling Salman’s Tiger, ‘welcome to Pakistan’. This angle alone is enough to bring the junta to the theatres as we have seen in films in the recent past (The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2). We also know that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will have a cameo in the film and perhaps this is when we will see him enter. Pathaan will also go to Pakistan on a rescue mission to bring back Tiger. Just as Tiger had rescued him from the Russians in Pathaan. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Salman Khan promises Tiger 3 will be bigger than the previous instalments; calls KL Rahul his fave player