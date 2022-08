Tiger Shroff

It has been reported by Bollywood Hungama that Tiger Shroff has been asked to slash his fee by almost 50 per cent. This is for movies like Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It seems producers feel it is senseless to pay so much when business is not recovering from the pandemic blues. Tiger Shroff has also slowed down signing up on movies. He is not the only one though from Bollywood, here is a look...