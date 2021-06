Baby, let's dance

The sultriest babe of Bollywood, Disha Patani rang in her 28th birthday with beau, Tiger Shroff and his family. She has shared a number of pictures from the homely celebrations. Tiger Shroff had earlier posted a video where they were doing the salsa dance. Disha is very close to his folks. In fact, they are her family in Mumbai. We read right from the start how he sends homemade food to her place from his kitchen. While they have not admitted that they’re in a relationship, it is but obvious.