Jackie Shroff makes Tiger-Disha's relationship official

In an interview, Jackie Shroff had unknowingly made Tiger and Disha's relationship official. My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good.