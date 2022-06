Bollywood heroes who turned into 1-man armies

Bollywood is known for hardcore rugged macho onscreen heroes – it’s a staple diet of Hindi cinema. However, even among this brawny buffet, we have that rare breed of Bollywood action heroes who go about their business as a ‘lone wolf’, turning into a 1-man action army when required. Today, we’ve decided to go through this list of Rambo-styled, 1-man action icons like Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, Aditya Roy Kapur in Om, Salman Khan in Wanted and more. Check them all out below: