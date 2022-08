Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna's THIS big budget film put on hold, after Heropanti 2 box office disaster? Tiger Shroff's Screw Dheela has been out on hold due to the failure of Heropanti 2 at the box office. Right now is the most unpredictable time in Bollywood and clearly the producers are afraid to put their money on big budget film as the films aren't performing at the box office.