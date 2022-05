Avneet Kaur stuns in Maldives

Avneet Kaur aka Jasmine of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini fame is currently in Maldives. The actress has jetted off to Treasure Island for work purposes and her work trip looks so much more enjoyable. Avneet is one of the most popular gen Z actresses in the Tellyland. She is soon going to make her debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru. Talking about Avneet Kaur’s Maldives pics, they are super hot! Avneet is flaunting her waterbaby person to the full extent.