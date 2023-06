Tiku Weds Sheru - Avneet Kaur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie is about two people wanting to make it big in Bollywood. The actor has sparked controversy for kissing his co-star Avneet Kaur who is just 21 years old. Netizens are disappointed and have reacted to the kissing scene from the movie on Reddit. In the romantic drama with a dark satire, Nawaz is paired with Avneet Kaur who is aged 21 years. While the actor is aged 49 years the gap between them is of 28 years. The actor is working in the industry for over two decades but most of the time he has been starred with female co-stars who doesn’t match his age level. Take a look at movies where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is roped with younger actresses.