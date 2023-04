Rejection from music video

Shehnaaz Gill began her career in 2015 with Punjabi songs. During the first promotional event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the singer recalled an anecdote when she was rejected from her first music video. She was hurt and cried a lot. At that time her mother told her not to cry and consoled her saying one day she will work with Salman Khan in a film. And her words got true as Shehnaaz Gill featured in the actor's latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.