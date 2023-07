Image credit: Intagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta drops stunning photoshoot

Tina Datta is winning hearts with her acting chops as Surili in the Jay Bhanushali starrer Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Tina is known for her amazing wardrobe, glamorous style and more. Her Instagram is stalk-worthy. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tina Datta has the most glamorous Instagram handle ever. And her latest photoshoot just alleviates it. Tina has left everyone in a tizzy with her bold photoshoot.