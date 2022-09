TV celebs who were replaced but will remain the OGs and fan favourite

Indian TV shows are indefinite. Sometimes, they wrap up quickly, based on TRPs and the series format and sometimes they go on for years and years. And hence, there comes a time when celebs/actors/actresses are replaced for various reasons. Be it to introduce new twists. Today, we are here with a list of celebs who have the highest recall value despite being replaced. From Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Shakti Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar In Kundali Bhagya and more, let's check out the replacement of stars and who has the highest recall value.