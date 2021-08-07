Image credit: PR

Certified bikini babe

The stunning Sidhika Sharma keeps captivating the hearts of the audience with her charisma and beauty. The actress has made good early inroads in the Telugu film industry. The actress has worked in a bunch of Telugu movies like All the Best, Galli Kurrollu, Paisa and Prema Parichayam as well as in a TV commercial with Sonu Sood. She also keeps updating her fans with hot photoshoots and BTS pics from the sets, giving them insights into her personal and professional life. And it’s these pictures that have added to Sidhika Sharma’s growing following on social media as it looks like she was just born for bikinis and the beach. Don’t take our word for it…check them out for yourself here…