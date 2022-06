Top Gun relationships timeline

Reports recently surfaced of Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 costar Hayley Atwell calling it quits after news of them dating first spread back in 2020. Apparently, they’ve parted ways amicably despite trying their best to salvage their relationship. And this is just the latest in a string of high-profile relationships – be it in or out of wedlock – for Tom Cruise that have gone kaput from Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes. Check them all out below: